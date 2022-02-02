Adams County to Host Another DNR Snowmobile Safety Course

Due to high demand the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host another DNR snowmobile safety course. Preregistration is required and can be done at https://gowild.wi.gov/customers/safetyedclass. The first night will be Sunday February 6th from 5-9 PM and the second night is Thursday February 10, from 5-9 PM. The class will be at the Adams County Community Center located at 569 North Cedar St. Adams WI. You must attend both nights.

Anyone who is born on or after January 1, 1985, and who has reached the age of 12 must have completed and received a snowmobile safety certificate.

For questions contact Recreational Deputy Caleb Herrin or Sheriff Brent York at 608-339-3304

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.