Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy shoots armed man to death, authorities say
An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot an armed man to death Tuesday night, authorities reported.
'This is something we owe.' Wisconsin church pays 'voluntary tax' to Indigenous nations...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A Madison church plans to pay annual voluntary taxes to tribes in Wisconsin as part of an effort to acknowledge where the land it stands on came from.
Polling on Tony Evers and Joe Biden in 2022 looks a lot like polling on Scott Walker and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A comparison of summertime polling in 2018 and 2022 reveals uncanny parallels between Walker and Evers in the home stretches of their reelection bids.
14 of Wisconsin's best supper clubs, according to readers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 2:51 AM
From Ishnala to Roepke's to Black Otter Supper Club, these supper clubs are some of our readers' favorites across the state.
Wisconsin's Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney says the state should...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM
AG candidate Eric Toney wants the DOJ to prosecute Milwaukee crimes following the deadly shooting on Water Street.
47 puppies that were being illegally transported were intercepted by sheriff's deputies...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Late Friday night, the sheriff's office found the dogs at a residence in Richfield and immediately contacted the humane society.
State expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility as the Black community is disproportionately...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Of the 63 reported cases, 42% were reported by Black Wisconsinites, who account for roughly 7% of the population.
SBGOTW Week Onalaska Luther at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Mauston at Westfield Football Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM
Reedsburg Man Drowns After Falling Out Of His Boat
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM
