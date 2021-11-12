Adams County Chase & Accident

On November 6, 2021 at approximately 2:18 AM, an Adams County Deputy was northbound on 11th Ave approaching the stop sign at Czech Ave in the Town of Preston, Adams County, WI. A black Buick SUV was approaching the deputy from the south at a high rate of speed. The deputy stopped at the stop sign and as the deputy proceeded, the black SUV went through the intersection without stopping for the stop sign and passed the deputy on the left at approximately 25-30 mph. The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle accelerated away, reaching speeds of about 88 mph. The vehicle then went through the stop sign at Cypress Ave and went eastbound. It turned northbound on 10th Ave and continued at speeds of about 95 mph. The vehicle went through the stop sign at STH 21 at about 80 mph. The vehicle continued north bound on 10th Ave and then turned west bound on Cree Ave. At the T-intersection with STH 13, the vehicle continued across STH 13, running the stop sign at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then went into a driveway in the 1500 block of STH 13 for approximately 200 yards. The vehicle came to rest after striking an oak tree, causing significant damage.

Deputies on scene rendered medical aid for the single occupant of the vehicle until Lifestar Ambulance arrived on scene.

The male subject identified by his WI Driver’s License as Daniel P. Rechlin, 32 years old, of Jefferson WI, was transported via Lifelink medical helicopter to Marshfield Hospital due to his injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The following charges are being referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for review:

Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense, and Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by LifeStar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, Lifelink and Wisconsin State Patrol.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







