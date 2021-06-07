Activism in Manitowoc County: Hundreds expected at People's Power Summit in Maribel
The event at a farm in Maribel Friday and Saturday aims to unite people ‘in a spirit of solidarity’ to ‘build a better world.’ Here’s what to know.
Convictions bar Wisconsinites from many jobs, making re-entry a struggle
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM
People of color in Wisconsin have higher incarceration rates than whites, which means many jobs and opportunities remain out of reach for them.
Wisconsin Senate targets more changes in election laws, but not all Republicans are on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM
State senators likely will pass legislation that would limit the availability of absentee ballots and tighten voting rules for disabled people.
Green Bay schools' summer mask policy proposal: What to know before Monday's vote
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Green Bay school board will consider a COVID-19 measure to make masks optional for summer school. Ashwaubenon requires masks; De Pere to vote Tuesday
Illinois man arrested after police chase through Marinette, Fond du Lac, Washington...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM
Deputies responded around 4:15 p.m. Sunday to calls of a reckless driver going south on Interstate 41 near Highway 151, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.
Photos: Green Bay Southwest High School 2021 Commencement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 2:43 AM
Green Bay Southwest High School 2021 Commencement held at the Resch Center
Photos: Green Bay East High School 2021 Commencement Ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 1:46 AM
Green Bay East High School 2021 Commencement Ceremony was held for seniors and their families Sunday, June 6.
Green Bay West High School holds 2021 graduation ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM
The 2021 commencement ceremony for Green Bay West High School was held at the Resch Center on June 6, 2021
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates vow to unseat Ron Johnson in virtual cattle call
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2021 at 6:45 PM
Five announced candidates, and another one who has formed an exploratory committee, addressed the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention Sunday.
