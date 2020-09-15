Active COVID19 Cases Hospitalizations Shrink in Juneau County During Tuesdays (9/15) County Report

It was a relatively good news day from the Juneau County Health Department on the COVID19 front. There was only one new cases reported in their daily snapshot Tuesday afternoon. There was also 2 recoveries bringing the total active cases down to 29 in Juneau County and there is one less hospitalization. Only one case in the county is now currently being hospitalized. The county has now had 288 total cases with 157 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







