Active Covid19 Cases Decrease in Juneau County Despite 10 More Cases Reported on Monday (9/17)

The Juneau County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday snap shot. Nine of the cases were recorded over the weekend and 1 was recorded on Monday. Good news on the front is the amount of active cases has decreased to just 31. Juneau County now has had a total of 287 cases with 155 recoveries. There are still currently 2 hospitalizations in the County.

Source: WRJC.com







