Accused Domestic Terrorist From Dells Arraigned In Michigan

An accused domestic terrorist from Wisconsin Dells has been arraigned in Michigan. Fifty-one-year-old Brian Higgins appeared in an Antrim County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say Higgins was involved in a plot that included storming the Michigan Capitol and kidnapping elected officials like Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says he is charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism. Higgins allegedly provided assistance in the plan to kidnap the governor from her vacation home. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Higgins was extradited from Wisconsin after withdrawing an extradition appeal.

