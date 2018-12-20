Accidental Shooting Takes Place in Vernon County

On December 19, 2018 at approximately 8:45 P.M., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a gun firing, resulting in injury of two people. Police and medical personnel responded to 705 Central Avenue in the Village of Coon Valley.

A male and a female, both in their 20’s, were transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries. One was treated and released. The other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

At this time, there is no indication of any criminal conduct or malicious intent. The incident remains under investigation by the Coon Valley Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Involved at the scene were the Coon Valley First Responders, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the Coon Valley Police Department, and the Tri-State Ambulance Service.

The Coon Valley Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office urge you to be mindful of the importance of using extreme care when handling firearms.

Source: WRJC.com





