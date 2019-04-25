Accident Occurs on Church Road in Vernon County

On April 24, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a vehicle crash on Church Road north of U.S. Highway 14/61. Jerry Coleman, age 48, Soldiers Grove, WI was southbound on Church Road when he lost control. Coleman’s vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the ditch striking a tree. Jerry Coleman’s juvenile children were in the backseat and secured in child safety seats at the time of the crash.

All parties were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Readstown EMS and Kickapoo Rescue.

The accident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





