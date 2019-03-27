Accident Occurs in Vernon County
A two vehicle accident occurred on March 23, 2019. The accident occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. on State Highway 35 just south of State Highway 56 in the Town of Genoa.
Betty Wurzel age 83 of LaCrosse, WI was traveling South on State Highway 35 with two passengers, Jeannette Hoffmann age 86 of LaCrosse, WI and Charles Hoffman age 84 of LaCrosse, WI. Betty Wurzel failed to see another Southbound vehicle driven by Richard Elsen age 56 of Kenosha, WI stopped in traffic. Richard Elsen was driving a truck pulling a boat on a trailer with a passenger, Thomas Werwie age 57 of Kenosha, WI. Betty Wurzel struck the boat and trailer and continued up the right side of the vehicle and struck the truck in the passenger door.
Jeannette Hoffman received non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Tri State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Genoa Fire Department and First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Tri-State Ambulance
The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
