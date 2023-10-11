Accident Near Lake Delton Claims Life of California Man
On October 11, 2023 at approximately 8:37 a.m. the Southwest Region Communications Center
received a call of a crash at milepost 100.2 on I-90/94 in SAUK county. Emergency crews
responded to the scene and closed I-90/94 westbound for the investigation. Preliminary scene
investigation indicated a Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by four passengers was driving eastbound on
I-90/94 and lost control. The Hyundai crossed the median and crashed into two semis, that were
driving westbound. Three of the passengers in the Hyundai had serious injuries and were
transported to area hospitals. One passenger was fatally injured. The drivers of both semis were not
injured. Names are not being released yet pending notification of family.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM
-
Mile Bluff Hosting Health Fair October 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM
-
Accident Near Lake Delton Claims Life of California Man
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM
-
Madison Police Chief Barnes calls Tuesday night shooting that killed a teen “cowardly”
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM
Madison police chief Shon Barnes is calling a Tuesday night attack on a Madison apartment building that killed a teenage girl “cowardly”. Barnes showed off surveillance footage of a group of people shooting randomly at the building. […]
-
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigating sheriff for misconduct
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM
Chippewa County Board supervisors took no action Tuesday night to remove Sheriff Travis Hakes from office. Hakes is accused of misconduct in office, and he defended himself at a hearing. Supervisor Rob Teuteberg said the county needs to look into […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/10
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM
-
Royall Volleyball Wins SBC Championship Defeating Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM
-
UW System rebranding as Universities of Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM
The University of Wisconsin system will now be known as the Universities of Wisconsin. In announcing the news on Tuesday, UW System President Jay Rothman said he wants people to think differently about higher education in Wisconsin. “The idea […]
-
Wisconsin public school student test scores highest since pandemic
by WRN Contributor on October 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Students have reached their highest performance at Wisconsin public schools since the pandemic. New data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows that standardized testing results for the last full school year had […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.