Accident Near Clifton Results in Serious Life Threatening Injuries

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious vehicle crash West of Clifton on County Highway A near Jungle Rd, at around Noon on Friday.

Once on scene, deputies found that a trailer being towed by a 2012 Honda Pilot came detached and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Silverado. The truck then entered the ditch and rolled multiple times. 4 people were in the truck at the time and all sustained life threatening injury.

Due to the injuries, 3 of the passengers were transported by medical helicopter. An extra landing zone was set up at Tomah High School to accommodate the extra helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County Highway Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, Gundersen MedLink and Sprit Air as well as ambulance services from Camp Douglas, Mauston, Tomah, and Wilton.

Source: WRJC.com





