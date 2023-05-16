Accident in Village of Ontario Results in Only Minor Injuries

A two vehicle crash that occurred on May 12, 2023 at approximately 09:35am, at the 500/Blk of Division St in the Village of Ontario. Jeffrey M Schmitz age 51 of Norwalk was parked in his work vehicle when a vehicle operated by Amanda K Tulley age 35 of Ontario struck Schmitz’s vehicle from behind. Schmitz reported no injuries at the time of the crash. Tulley was transported to Gundersen St. Josephs Hospital with minor injuries.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.