Accident in Vernon County

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, at approximately 9:00 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received multiple reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 27 and County Road J (South), rural Viroqua, WI, in the town of Franklin.

Susan C. Jerrett, age 72, of Gays Mills, WI was driving south on State Highway 27. While turning left onto County Road J South, Jerrett collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Timothy K. Rehbein, age 65, of

Viroqua, WI. The Jerrett vehicle spun around and came to rest on the northbound shoulder. Rehbein was able to maintain control and pulled his vehicle also onto the northbound shoulder. The Viroqua Fire Department and Viroqua Emergency Medical responders extricated or assisted Gregeory Jerrett from his vehicle. Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance was also at the scene, but no one was transported to the hospital. The highway was closed for a short time. The crash remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com







