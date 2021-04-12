Accident in Vernon County Could Lead to Charges
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
An injury accident occurred on the morning of April 11th 2021 at approximately 3:46am. The accident occurred on County Road P near Lars Hill Rd in the Town of Christiana. At approximately 3:46am the Vernon County Communication Center received a call from Jennifer Melvin reporting she was in an accident and had struck a tree. The 911 call was subsequently lost and First Responders were attempting to locate the Melvin vehicle.
At approximately 4:03am deputies located the vehicle. Melvin reported she fell asleep, lost control and struck a tree. Both Melvin and her five year old son were trapped and had to be extricated by the Westby Fire Department. Melvin was not wearing her seatbelt and her five year old child was in the front passenger seat not secured into a child booster seat. Both front airbags deployed upon contact.
Both occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Gundersen Health System. The juvenile was later transported to UW Hospital in Madison to be treated.
Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the LaFarge First Responders.
Charges will be forwarded on Jennifer Melvin to the Vernon County District Attorneys Office for Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Kirtz, Gertrude Nearly 100 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM
-
Nicolet Bank expands into Michigan with $248 million deal to acquire mBank
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM
Green Bay-based Nicolet National Bank announced a deal to acquire Manistique, Michigan-based mBank, expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
-
Miron joins Green Bay Packers' Titletown Office development
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 7:35 PM
Executives from Miron Construction and the Green Bay Packers are excited to have
-
Reedsville man arrested on suspicion of stabbing man, woman with pocket knife
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM
Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo, 27, of Reedsville, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of substantial battery.
-
Hagedorn and liberal justices signal they may block latest election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court may put up a roadblock to a lawsuit over how the state conducts elections.
-
COVID-19 vaccine event coming to Necedah April 15
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM
-
Fact check: Grothman miscalculates with claim on 'largest surge of migrants'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman says "We have encountered the largest surge of migrants (at the southern border) in the last 20 years."
-
Accident in Vernon County Could Lead to Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM
-
3rd Congressional District Annual Caucus held on Saturday, April 10th at the Castle Hill...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.