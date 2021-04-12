Accident in Vernon County Could Lead to Charges

An injury accident occurred on the morning of April 11th 2021 at approximately 3:46am. The accident occurred on County Road P near Lars Hill Rd in the Town of Christiana. At approximately 3:46am the Vernon County Communication Center received a call from Jennifer Melvin reporting she was in an accident and had struck a tree. The 911 call was subsequently lost and First Responders were attempting to locate the Melvin vehicle.

At approximately 4:03am deputies located the vehicle. Melvin reported she fell asleep, lost control and struck a tree. Both Melvin and her five year old son were trapped and had to be extricated by the Westby Fire Department. Melvin was not wearing her seatbelt and her five year old child was in the front passenger seat not secured into a child booster seat. Both front airbags deployed upon contact.

Both occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Gundersen Health System. The juvenile was later transported to UW Hospital in Madison to be treated.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the LaFarge First Responders.

Charges will be forwarded on Jennifer Melvin to the Vernon County District Attorneys Office for Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16.

Source: WRJC.com







