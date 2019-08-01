Accident Causes Load of Timber to Spill in Adams County  on STH73

On 7/31/19 at approximately 1:13 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle vs semi crash on STH 73 in the Town of Leola. A west bound logging truck struck a van near the intersection of Portage County’s CTH F. The semi was fully loaded with timber and overturned causing its load to spill. STH 73 was closed for several hours for the investigation and reloading of the timber. The driver of the van was transported for treatment by air ambulance.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is leading the traffic crash investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Rome Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Plainfield Fire Department, United Ambulance Service, Waushara EMS and Spirit Air Transport.

No other information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com





