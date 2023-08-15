Access Community Health hopes to expand its South Park Street clinic

An initial concept looks at adding 10,000 to 20,000 square feet to the 22,000-square-foot Joyce and Marshall Erdman Clinic, which opened in 2014.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.