Absentee voting numbers in Wisconsin soar over the 2018 midterms
By Tuesday, 741,795 people mailed in their absentee ballot or voted in-person in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Absentee vote totals surge compared to last...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
-
Absentee voting numbers in Wisconsin soar over the 2018 midterms
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM
By Tuesday, 741,795 people mailed in their absentee ballot or voted in-person in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission.
-
Tomah Health Welcomes back In Person Love Light Program
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM
-
Cashton & Bangor Advance to Football State Semi-Finals
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM
-
Wolves Defeated by Macks at State Volleyball Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM
-
Green Bay area, Wisconsin election results
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM
Green Bay area, Wisconsin election results
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
-
When should we get 2022 midterm results, can I register to vote at the polls and what to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM
More than 700,000 Wisconsinites voted early, and because of state rules those ballots may contribute to delayed final results.
-
Green Bay narrows fire chief search to two finalists: a Rockford, Illinois, fire official...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM
The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission plans interviews later this month and then wil select the next fire chief.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.