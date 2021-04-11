Absentee voting declines from 2020's sky-high levels as more Wisconsin voters resume the habit of going to the polls
Voting by mail played a smaller role in Tuesday’s Wisconsin election than it did in last year’s elections but it remained well above pre-pandemic levels.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM
-
