About 200 people rescued from ice chunk on Minnesota lake
Officials in northern Minnesota say roughly 200 people have been rescued from Upper Red Lake after an ice chunk broke free from shore. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that the people were ice fishing Monday…
Steven Avery's 'alternate suspect' appeal in Teresa Halbach murder case rejected by state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Steven Avery was convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a Hilbert photographer, in his family's Manitowoc County salvage yard in 2005.
Honor someone special with a Love Light
by WRJC WebMaster on November 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM
Southbound US 41 long-term lane closure begins in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 7:24 PM
Southbound U.S. 41 was reduced to one lane of travel on Monday as work continues on the U.S. 41 bridge over the Little Suamico River.
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on November 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM
Nelson, Katherine “Kathy” Kay Age 68 of Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on November 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM
From 'Screwy Louie' to Richard Bong, a new book profiles Wisconsin combat aces
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM
Author details exploits of Wisconsin's aces, including America's top fighter pilot, Richard Bong.
How Wisconsin's elk herd and elk hunt are making a comeback after decades of work by the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM
In 1995, the Wisconsin DNR, with help from the state's tribal nations, started reintroducing elk in the state with a herd of about 25 from Michigan.
'Her strategy has been effective': Poised to pass historic same-sex marriage bill, Tammy...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has led the effort to pass legislation codifying same-sex marriage protections — out of the spotlight.
A transformative donation is putting mental health care within reach of more children
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Across Children's Wisconsin's primary care offices, kids have access to free mental health care ― without waiting lists
