Abortion ruling puts spotlight on gerrymandered legislatures like Wisconsin's
In June 2019, the Supreme Court decided that it has no role in restraining partisan gerrymandering, resulting in many legislatures being more partisan than the state’s population as a whole.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson pledge to protect emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM
With abortions halted in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, women are turning to Plan B, or "morning-after pills."
-
5 years later: How Sand Valley golf resort in Central Wisconsin boosted a rural community
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM
After five years of expansion, Sand Valley golf resort in Rome is now boosting the economy for central Wisconsin communities and businesses
-
Taylor Schabusiness pleads not guilty in February killing, decapitation of Shad Thyrion...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM
Chad Thyrion of Green Bay was strangled and his body mutilated in February
-
In a time of inflation and uncertainty, Appleton-area Buy Nothing groups aim to save...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Over 3,000 people in the Appleton area are members of Buy Nothing groups, and that number is growing.
-
How a 1,200-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota last summer is serving as a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A 1,200-year-old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin is becoming a bridge for building better relations between tribal and state officials.
-
They served as the CIA's covert airline during the Vietnam War. Decades later, they might...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Air America Act, pushed by U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, would give veterans of the CIA's secret airline retroactive civil service benefits.
-
Milwaukee, Nashville enter final stages of close race to host 2024 Republican National...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
It's down to the wire as Republicans prepare to select one of two Democratic cities to stage their 2024 national convention.
-
Weather leads to canceled fireworks in some areas of northeast Wisconsin; others should...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM
As storms move through northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon, fireworks show organizers have been scrambling over whether to cancel events.
-
'We are here. We are the majority': Hundreds rally in support of abortion rights after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM
The rally was organized by Women's Right Green Bay, led by Adrianna Pokela and Abby White.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.