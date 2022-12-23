Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor’s pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony…
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't approve any changes to abortion law, citing legal effort to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called for legislative action to add exceptions to the state's 1849 abortion law, but Evers wants to try to overturn it altogether.
Bitter temperatures, wind chills ahead for northeast, central Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM
Wind chill figures across the state will reach minus-20 to minus-40, with them "climbing" into the minus-20-to-minus-30 range Saturday and Sunday.
Robin Vos calls state's economic development agency an 'abject failure,' says large...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lashed out at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the job agency created by Republicans under Gov. Scott Walker.
'These guys are up to no good': Wisconsin fake elector fretted plan would 'fail miserably'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM
The Jan. 6 Select Committee report says Andrew Hitt, the former chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, worried fake elector campaign would flop.
University of Wisconsin System spent $240K of federal COVID-19 relief money on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM
The misspent funds represent less than 1% of the $564 million that the UW System received in federal money during the pandemic.
Need a hot meal? Warm clothing? A big hug? Green Bay's 'Granny' leads with her heart.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM
At 66, Yvonne Lawson has mothered, grandmothered and great-grandmothered countless people, whether or not they're blood.
Schneider, Sylvia R. Age 101 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM
Ice is a major barrier to Great Lakes shipping. New legislation is delivering a $350...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin helped spearhead the bipartisan Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act through Congress that will provide a boost to the Great Lakes shipping industry in the winter.
Richland Center points finger at UW-Platteville for mismanaging UW's smallest campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM
Some in the Richland community believe UW-Platteville, which absorbed oversight of UW-Richland in 2018, mismanaged the campus to the point of no return.
