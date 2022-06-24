Abortion advocates fear Supreme Court decision will increase Black mortality rates in Wisconsin
Planned Parenthood officials fear disparities in Black infant and maternal mortality rates will grow in the wake of Supreme Court abortion ruling.
Roe decision means an immediate halt to abortion in Wisconsin, setting the stage for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM
Supporters and opponents of abortion access have long said overturning Roe would put back into effect the state ban, but legal challenges are likely.
Wisconsin congressional delegation splits along party lines on passage of bipartisan gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Baldwin said the measure "will help protect people from gun violence," while Johnson called the bill "a classic example of Washington dysfunction."
Ron Johnson confronted by liberal activist at Milwaukee airport about connection to false...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist known for her hidden camera exposés targeting Republicans, began videotaping Johnson after he got off a plane.
Is abortion legal in Wisconsin? Here's how the overturning of Roe v. Wade affects...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM
Practically, abortions will not be available in Wisconsin given the legal uncertainty and the state ban in statute. Here's what else to know
Suring superintendent resigns six months after controversial strip searches of students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM
The school board approved a resignation agreement with Kelly Casper earlier this month, according to meeting records.
14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy accused of killing Lily Peters will return to court in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM
The 14-year-old boy accused of killing Lily Peters will return to court in September for a preliminary hearing.
Wisconsin politicians react as SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
by Bob Hague on June 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM
Republican and Democratic Wisconsin politicians are reacting, to Friday’s action by the the U.S. Supreme Court, overturning Roe v. Wade. “This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the […]
