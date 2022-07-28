Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Some Democratic candidates in statewide down-ballot races have decided to make abortion access key to their campaigns. They’re doing so even when it may not have an obvious connection to the office. A Connecticut state treasurer candidate is airing ads…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.