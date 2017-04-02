Abducted Somali journalist freed after torture

A colleague says that a Somali journalist who was kidnapped on Saturday was found tied up and alive in the agricultural town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Mogadishu, the capital, after he was tortured and released by his captors.

