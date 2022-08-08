Abdi Fatah Ahmed sentencing postponed in horrific crash that killed 3 people on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay in 2020

The crash killed a couple and a woman’s mother. Police said a car was moving at 104 mph a second before the impact.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment