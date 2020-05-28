Abbyland Foods Reports Three COVID Cases Among Staff
Another Wisconsin meat processing company has reported that workers within its facility have been infected with Coronavirus.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Nominations Open for Potatoes USA Board
on May 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Potatoes USA announced that nominations are now open for new board members for the 2021-2024 term.
Wisconsin FFA Halts Sectional, State Speaking Competitions
on May 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM
After two months of contemplation, the Wisconsin FFA board of directors has decided to suspend all state level Leadership Development Events for 2020, which includes speaking contests.
Four State Dairy Conference to be Held Virtually
on May 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Farmers and others in allied industry who have interest in attending the annual Four State Dairy Nutrition and Management Conference can do so online this year.
Kewaunee Co. Students Earn FTD Scholarships
on May 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM
The group that ran the 2017 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days held that year in Kewaunee County has announced its next round of college scholarship distributions.
'It's been coming our way': Wisconsin tribes dig in to keep COVID-19 off reservations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Oneida clinic reports 39 cases and two deaths; some tribal leaders careful about not reopening too quickly.
The number of Wisconsinites hospitalized for coronavirus is growing, one reminder that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2020 at 3:35 AM
The increasing hospitalizations come as Wisconsin on Wednesday reported its largest single day increases in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2020 at 2:05 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
