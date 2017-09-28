Abbott, John Dewey, age 77, of Adams

John Dewey Abbott, age 77, of Adams, Wisconsin died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at his home following a number of health issues.

Private family services are planned at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship.

John was born October 15, 1939 in South Beloit, Illinois to John D. and Margaret (Greenberg) Abbott Sr. He grew up in Big Flats, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years. He married Joyce K. Olson February 29, 1964 in South Beloit, IL. They made their home in Easton Township, and raised six children there. John worked in a variety of jobs, retiring as an operating engineer with Local #139.

John enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, gardening, attending country music jams, and he loved spending time with his dogs: Mary Jane and Tinker.

John was a member of the Adams Masonic Lodge and recently received a pin for 45 years membership.

John was preceded in death by his parents John D. and Margaret Abbott; sister, Barbara Jane Robinson; and granddaughter, Grace.

Survivors:

Wife: Joyce K. Abbott of Adams, WI

Daughter: Tamra M. Abbott of Madison, WI

Son: John J. (Melissa M.) Abbott of Westfield, WI

Son: Lonnie L. (Heather) Abbott of Coloma, WI

Daughter: Connie K. Baker (Bob Wick) of Wisconsin Dells, WI

Daughter: Tanya J. Abbott of Fond du Lac, WI

Daughter: Nicole A. Casey (Donald F.) of Dalton, WI

Brother: Frank S. (Susan) Abbott of Adams, WI

Grandchildren: Jessica, John, Jameson, Macy, Jake, Parker, Keaton, Brandon, Hunter, Gunner, Gus

One Great-Grandchild, Kyzer

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Memorials in John’s memory may be directed to the Adams Masonic Lodge.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

