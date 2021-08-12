Aaron Scott Headlines This Fridays Downtown Mauston Music Night

Downtown Mauston Music Night is back this Friday August 13th. It will feature music provided by us here at WRJC from 5-8pm followed by Aaron Scott. Scott was a contestant on this past falls season of NBC’s hit show the voice. The event also has a kids zone and food trucks offering plenty of food. It is located on La Crosse, and Oak Street in Downtown Mauston, in front of Lilies n Grace Boutique.

