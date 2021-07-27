Aaron Rodgers situation with Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst generates no boos at Packers shareholders' annual meeting
Packers shareholders might not like the situation with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but they didn’t show it.
EAA AirVenture returns this week with a strong showing in attendance
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 27, 2021 at 3:37 AM
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh returns this week after having to to cancel last year, with a strong attendance showing of attendance and exhibits.
Green Bay School Board: Masks mandatory for younger students; optional for upper grades
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2021 at 2:26 AM
A board majority felt that younger students needed to be masked because all but a few are too young to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
It's 'when, not if' Green Bay's Ray Nitschke bridge will fail, but a bill meant to fund...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Democratic Rep. Shelton proposes $1.2 million in state funding to ensure the Nitschke doesn't become the next Green Bay bridge to fail.
Police searching for suspect after person shot in head following Wolf River tubing in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 26, 2021 at 9:29 PM
The shooting happened after a fight broke out between people who were tubing on the Little Wolf River.
Average new COVID-19 cases increased for the 20th consecutive day as state metrics show a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 351, up 281 cases from a month ago.
GOP lawmakers want to override a veto. Evers wants lawmakers to give more funding for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM
The veto override vote and an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to raise money for schools are both likely to fail.
Robinson (Olson), Sheila Marie Age 54 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM
Who can spell 'Giannis Antetokounmpo'? Well, these two Menomonee Falls kids can.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM
Jack and Joe Malloy of Menomonee Falls won $1,280 in cash for spelling Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's name correctly after the NBA Championship.
