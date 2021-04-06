Aaron Rodgers sails through first night as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, viral moment and all
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Green Bay Packers quarterback was surprised by what one contestant wrote down for Final Jeopardy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
After Aaron Rodgers aces first night as 'Jeopardy!' host (viral moment and all), Shailene...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 3:37 AM
The Green Bay Packers quarterback was surprised by what one contestant wrote down for Final Jeopardy!
-
'It's sad that we had to wait until people died to take action': Asian Americans in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 2:25 AM
After the mass shooting in Atlanta, Asian Americans' experiences with racism and trauma are finally being recognized.
-
Gov. Tony Evers issues state of emergency as wildfires continue to blaze across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 2:22 AM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declares a state of emergency after wildfires blaze through 1,400 acres over the weekend.
-
Pretzel bites with Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce now available all year at Culver's
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 11:21 PM
It only took 4.3 million orders last year for the limited-time-only pretzel bites to make Culver's forever menu.
-
Police: Man dies after stabbing in Marathon gas station parking lot; Green Bay man...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 9:48 PM
A man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station downtown Sunday.
-
Special interest group spending tops $1 million in Wisconsin schools superintendent race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2021 at 8:22 PM
It's more than has ever been spent on influencing a superintendent race in the state.
-
De Pere city employee dies in work-related industrial accident; police investigating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM
The employee was injured on the job and died. De Pere police are investigating the incident as an industrial accident.
-
Green Bay wants former President Donald Trump to pay legal fees in dismissed election...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM
The case was among a string of failed lawsuits Trump and his allies filed after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden.
-
Reedsburg Hosting Youth Volleyball Clinics
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.