Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up, De Pere's Pink Flamingos raise over $100,000: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
An outpouring of gratitude: Wisconsin officials mourn the death of Rep. John Lewis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM
Wisconsin elected officials respond to the death of Rep. John Lewis.
Wisconsin's moratorium on power and utility shut-offs will end July 25. Here are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2020 at 7:58 PM
Wisconsin's moratorium on utility shut-offs will expire soon, meaning that residents who have fallen behind on payments may have their power shut off.
Many families in Wisconsin are 'close to becoming homeless' as effects of pandemic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2020 at 2:18 PM
The coronavirus pandemic may have made the Wisconsin rental problem into a crisis.
Hate crime: Daniel Navarro waives preliminary hearing in retired police officer's killing
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 18, 2020 at 1:24 PM
Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says victim Phillip Thiessen, a retired police officer, was targeted because his killer believed he was white.
Indigenous people applaud removal of statue in western Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM
The statue supposedly depicts Hiawatha, a historic figure, but critics say it actually shows a hurtful stereotype.
No charges to be filed against 2 Green Bay police officers who fatally shot man at Royal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM
Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Green Bay officers Roman Trimberger and Nicholas Walvort were justified in shooting Elder Melgar.
Members of Congress told not to travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Democrats have pared back the convention and made it more virtual because of COVID-19. Delegates were already told not to attend the Aug. 17-20 event.
Menominee teacher wins National Human and Civil Rights Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2020 at 10:06 PM
A Menominee Indian High School teacher, Ben Grignon, was recently honored with the national Human and Civil Rights Award by the National Education Association.
