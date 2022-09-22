Aaron Jones is giving away a trip to London to see the Packers play to raise money for his A&A All the Way Foundation
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has also launched the third season of his Yards for Shoes campaign to get shoes to children in need.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin Republicans all oppose House Democrats' bill aimed at changing Electoral Count...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 9:15 PM
Wisconsin's Republican congressmen voted against the bill, including Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, who objected to certifying two states' electors.
78-year-old Florida man dies in Door County crash that closed State 42 for more than five...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM
The driver and passenger of another SUV involved in the multi-vehicle accident are being treated for their injuries at hospitals.
Jaws Of Life Needed to Rescue Hillsboro Man from Roll Over Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM
Bar Owner Charged With Arson
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM
Fact check: High probability that Barnes plan would have kept parade suspect jailed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM
U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes plan to end cash bail could have kept Waukesha parade defendant in jail.
Supporters of Mandela Barnes accuse Republicans of airing racist ads in Senate race with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM
A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson dismissed the accusation that Republicans are running racist ads, calling the statement "absurd."
'Earn my vote': Wisconsin voters say what they want Tony Evers, Tim Michels and Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM
The voters spoke in the first of a series of town halls being hosted across Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and two other partners.
What's a sober football fan to do at Lambeau? Section Yellow is an 'oasis' for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The recent addition to the Packers home stadium provides resources, sobriety stickers and a respite from the sea of alcohol consumption.
