AAA reports gas prices increasing

As Wisconsin slowly reopens amid the global coronavirus pandemic, gasoline prices are creeping up. AAA reports the average price for regular unleaded gas in Wisconsin is $2.14 a gallon. That’s seven cents higher than last week, and 24 cents higher than last month. Some of the cheapest gas in Wisconsin is in Outagamie County, where […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.