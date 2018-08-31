AAA predicting cheaper gas by fall

The end of summer means lower gas prices are on the way. Triple-A is predicting gas prices to trend downwards over the next several weeks as refineries switch over to less expensive winter fuels. AAA is predicting prices to hit $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleadedby this fall. The current national average is $2.84. […]

Source: WRN.com

