AAA predicting cheaper gas by fall
The end of summer means lower gas prices are on the way. Triple-A is predicting gas prices to trend downwards over the next several weeks as refineries switch over to less expensive winter fuels. AAA is predicting prices to hit $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleadedby this fall. The current national average is $2.84. […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin records highest rainfall totals around the country over last two weeks5 hours ago
- 'Absolute incompetence': Prison nurses didn't get teen at risk of dying to ...5 hours ago
- Milwaukee woman claims thieves stole her therapy dog5 hours ago
- Weather Service confirms 16 tornadoes in Wisconsin5 hours ago
- Scott Walker, GOP face uphill battle right now for independent voters6 hours ago
- Busy Labor Day travel to be snarled by flooding6 hours ago
- AAA predicting cheaper gas by fall6 hours ago
- Police: Pair caught going through vehicles in Stevens Point6 hours ago
- Big Games From Incaprero & Quist Not Enough Mauston Swept by Necedah in V-Ball Double ...7 hours ago
- New Lisbon Couple Sells Marijuana To Under Cover Deputy7 hours ago
- Vernon County Warns Citizens to Stay Out of High Water Areas8 hours ago
- Potential weather forces a number of Friday night football changes8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.