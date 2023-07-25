A year after its creation, Tony Evers' Office of Environmental Justice remains a mystery
The Office of Environmental Justice remains a mystery one year after Gov. Tony Evers created it through executive action.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Lawmakers seek to slash the cost to citizens to receive Wisconsin voter list
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The proposed $250 limit would be a significant reduction from the current fee that caps the costs for voter records at $12,500.
Green Bay Packers player AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle are featured in Door County Dining...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2023 at 3:37 AM
The Packers running back, who's become an advocate for the Peninsula, and his wife are on the cover and discuss 12 of their favorite dining spots.
Schabusiness trial: Victim's mother talks about finding her son's severed head in bucket
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 11:07 PM
Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay is charged with killing and dismembering her friend in February 2022. Her trial began Monday.
Taylor Schabusiness trial started Monday in beheading case; here is timeline of events in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM
Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay is charged with homicide, sexual-assault in killing, decapitation of friend Shad Thyrion, 25
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
Main Street crash causes partial building collapse, Green Bay police report
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Main Street between St. George Street and North Irwin Avenue is closed for an indefinite amount of time.
Championship off-road racing returns this week to Lena. Here's what to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM
The AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Series' Dirt City Nationals includes two days of racing and a show of race vehicles in downtown Lena.
Vehicle crash on Main Street cause partial building collapse, Green Bay police report
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM
A vehicle crash Sunday night caused a partial collapse of the Main Street Commons building leaving at least one person injured.
