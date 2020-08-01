A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice was sworn in after she ran 35 miles. Then she started running another 65.
Jill Karofsky paused at the 35-mile mark to be sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 9:15 PM
Noah's Ark closed until further notice after two employees test positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Its general manager was fired in July after calling COVID-19 a "phantom China virus" and masks the "mark of the beast," a biblical reference to the anti-Christ.
Jill Karofsky narrows conservative majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court as major cases loom
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM
Jill Karofsky joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court as the nation is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and the state by political gridlock.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 13 deaths and 1,062 cases reported Saturday, as state mask...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM
The positive cases account for 7.1% of the 14,858 tests processed since Friday
'It's about time': Many residents complying as state mask mandate goes into effect on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 7:43 PM
As of Sunday, more than 54,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been reported statewide.
Green Bay residents react to mask mandate during City Council meeting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM
Citizens expressed their support and opposition for a mask mandate in Green Bay during a City Council meeting on July 21, 2020.
'Please do something': As COVID-19 swept through Wisconsin food plants, companies and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM
Some employees say they were packed into plants like "a can of sardines," were given inadequate masks or told to use hairnets as protection.
Rep. John Nygren of Marinette faces Republican primary foe Andi Rich in 89th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Andi Rich challenges Rep. John Nygren for nod to run for Wisconsin Assembly seat representing parts of Brown, Oconto and Marinette counties.
Aaron Rodgers on Packers' Jordan Love pick, Burger Fest's 200-pound burger tradition to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
