A Wisconsin Republican drew praise from Trump for his call to decertify the 2020 vote. Here's why that won't happen.
Rep. Tim Ramthun forwarded a resolution to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s presidential election — a move Trump praised.
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM
The verdict in the case came on the fourth day of deliberations.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all charges. Here's how local and national...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM
Here's the reaction on social media from local and national politicians and others on the jury's decision on Friday afternoon.
Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with intentional and reckless homicide in Kenosha protest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM
Charges were filed Thursday against Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15-style weapon.
Email reveals DNR has abandoned groundwater rulemaking for nitrates, citing strict...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM
A DNR employee said the process set by state statutes "do not allow adequate time" to set rules to curb the contaminant.
Holiday cheer is here: Season kicks off with 10 festive events happening this week in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM
From lighting ceremonies to the Green Bay Holiday Parade to the first Polar Express Train Rides, there's no shortage of festive events this week.
Wisconsin delegation disagrees on how Build Back Better is paid for as House passes Biden...
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM
President Joe Biden’s social spending bill passed the House Friday morning and Wisconsin’s delegation disagrees on how it’s paid for. The House voted on the $2 trillion dollar bill after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s eight […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 11/18
by WRJC WebMaster on November 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM
Climate change in Wisconsin: How it is affecting our state and what is being done to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM
Here is how climate change is affecting Wisconsin and the steps being taken to address its effects.
