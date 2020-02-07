A Wisconsin lawmaker who harassed a Capitol staffer is seeking re-election with support from 2 female colleagues
A state lawmaker who sexually harassed a Capitol staff member is now getting the support of female colleagues — including one who is a victim of sexual misconduct.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The CDC is testing four more people for coronavirus after Wisconsin’s first case was...2 hours ago
- A Wisconsin lawmaker who harassed a Capitol staffer is seeking re-election with support fr...3 hours ago
- New law regulates PFAS firefighing foams in Wisconsin4 hours ago
- Marsy’s Law question that strengthens the rights of crime victims will remain on Apr...4 hours ago
- Williams, Richard “Dick” Age 63 of Friendship5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Attorney General Blames Republicans For DNA Testing Delay7 hours ago
- Evers Calls Special Session to Invest $250 Million in Wisconsin Schools7 hours ago
- Chippewa Falls Woman Crowned as American Honey Princess12 hours ago
- State Corn & Soybean Groups Elect Board Members12 hours ago
- Winners Recognized in 2019 WCGA Corn Yield Contest12 hours ago
- Strong second half leads Bucks past Sixers16 hours ago
- Badger strength and conditioning director resigns1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.