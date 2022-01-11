A Waukesha woman was on a plane that crashed last week off Panama's coast. She and another passenger are stilling missing.
A Waukesha woman remains missing after a plane crash off the coast of Panama Jan. 3.
As omicron variant surges, here's where you can get tested in Green Bay, Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM
As the omicron variant surges in Wisconsin, more people are getting tested for COVID-19. Here is where you can go.
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers advance bill allowing employers to accept past COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 9:23 PM
The proposal would give employers an option to take their employees' word on having antibodies by accepting a notarized letter written by the workers.
Tommy Thompson isn't ruling out campaign for Wisconsin governor after stint at UW
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM
"Everything is on the table," Thompson told WISN 12 on Tuesday.
Miller, Everett A. Age 94 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Edgerton, John Age 84 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM
Northern Wisconsin snowmobiler hit sled dog 'on purpose,' breaking its leg, musher says....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Sled-dog racer Ryan Redington says the snowmobile driver swerved at his team of dogs, hitting one of them and breaking its leg in multiple places.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos must sit for deposition in open records dispute
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Over 24 hours, two courts this week declined to cancel the Rochester Republican's deposition with attorneys for American Oversight.
A look at Sen. Ron Johnson's political strengths and vulnerabilities as he launches his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM
In his 2022 reelection bid, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has real vulnerabilities, but history suggests he could be very hard to beat.
Afghan Refugee Clothing Drive in Vernon County Coming to an End
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM
