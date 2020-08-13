'A very sick individual': Second phase begins to decide Jacob Cayer's mental state in Hobart double murder
Cayer was found guilty of killing Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun. But will he go to prison or a mental health facility?
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Legislature releases sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Staush Gruszynski 2 days...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Gruszynski, a Democrat from Green Bay, lost Tuesday by 58 points in a primary election held less than a year after the public learned he had harassed a Capitol staff member in October.
Wisconsin tribal casinos using UV light to 'kill' coronavirus, tech could work in schools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Tribal casinos are incorporating ultra-violet lights into their ventilation systems to clean the air of coronavirus.
Wisconsin colleges' fall plans hinge on testing thousands of students for COVID-19. Will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Wisconsin universities' plans range in detail, but none can prepare completely for the unknown that may force them to cancel in-person classes.
Gov. Tony Evers reminds Trump he will have to wear a mask when he visits Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has a message for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their visits to Wisconsin next week: Bring a mask.
Evers has about $300 million more in federal aid he can spend to fight COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has about $300 million more in federal aid he can use to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
Johnson's claim on unemployment earnings is on the money
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said "Depending on which study you look at, either 68% or 5 out of 6 individuals according to (Congressional Budget Office), are making more on unemployment than they did on the job."
Sturgeon Bay, Neshkoro men die in pair of Waushara County crashes
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 13, 2020 at 7:53 PM
Kevin Butler, 65, of Sturgeon Bay, and a 67-year-old Neshkoro man died in two separate crashes that happened Wednesday in Waushara County.
Morales announces retirement from Milwaukee Police Department
by WRN Contributor on August 13, 2020 at 7:15 PM
Alfonso Morales will not be sticking around the Milwaukee Police department following his demotion last week. Morales’ attorney Franklyn Gimbel tells Fox6 Milwaukee that Morales filed his retirement paperwork and sent it to the city’s […]
