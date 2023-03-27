A tribe in northern Wisconsin is pursuing retail cannabis. Here's why many tribes see the potential industry as a way to diversify revenue.

Bad River Ojibwe Tribe is seeking a legal consultant to help it with exploring opening a retail cannabis business on the reservation.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment