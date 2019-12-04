A tree sheared off his foot, nearly killing him. A Wisconsin logger's survival story is still gaining fame.
A falling tree severed Gary Edinger’s lower leg. A 17-minute documentary called ‘Will to Live’ highlights his tale of survival.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Student, officer injured at Oshkosh West High School as stabbing, shooting rattle communit...1 hour ago
- A tree sheared off his foot, nearly killing him. A Wisconsin logger’s survival story...4 hours ago
- Wisconsin doctors could reduce health care costs while improving quality of care, study sa...5 hours ago
- Deer kills decline for 2019 hunting season8 hours ago
- Sitton retires as a Packer10 hours ago
- Kaul wants Assembly action on sexual assault kits bill10 hours ago
- Riddlestine, Bette G. Age 93 of Rural Mauston11 hours ago
- Hamm (Kaminski), Genevieve Catherine, age 88 of Mauston11 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/312 hours ago
- Less Deer Harvested During 2019 Gun Season17 hours ago
- Sign-up Deadline for Round 2 of MFP, DMC is Approaching17 hours ago
- Wisconsin Ag Outlook Forum Slated for January 2817 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.