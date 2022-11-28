A transformative donation is putting mental health care within reach of more children
-
'Her strategy has been effective': Poised to pass historic same-sex marriage bill, Tammy...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has led the effort to pass legislation codifying same-sex marriage protections — out of the spotlight.
-
A transformative donation is putting mental health care within reach of more children
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Across Children's Wisconsin's primary care offices, kids have access to free mental health care ― without waiting lists
-
Suring 'exceeds expectations' to highlight Oconto County in state's 2021-22 school report...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM
The Suring Public School District scored Oconto County's best results in the statewide school report cards for 2021-22.
-
How Wisconsin's elk herd and elk hunt are making a comeback after decades of work by the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM
In 1995, the Wisconsin DNR, with help from the state's tribal nations, started reintroducing elk in the state with a herd of about 25 from Michigan.
-
From 'Screwy Louie' to Richard Bong, a new book profiles Wisconsin combat aces
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Author details exploits of Wisconsin's aces, including America's top fighter pilot, Richard Bong.
-
Missing woman Green Bay Police had asked for the public's help in locating has been found...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2022 at 10:12 PM
A missing 44-year-old woman the Green Bay Police Department had asked for the public's help in locating Sunday has been found safe.
-
Longtime 'Music Man' at St. Norbert College — Dudley Birder — dies at 95
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2022 at 1:25 AM
St. Norbert College in De Pere announced Saturday that Dudley Birder has died.
-
Suamico couple works to bring tiny homes for veterans to northeastern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM
Gail, a Navy veteran, and her husband, Kim, a retired union contractor, have started a nonprofit business called Veterans 1st of NEW.
-
Abundant food, safe resting grounds bring thousands of tundra swans to the Mississippi...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
It's believed that the swans fly nonstop from the Mississippi River to their wintering grounds in Chesapeake Bay, stocking up on plentiful food on the river before they go.
