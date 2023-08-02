A teacher, a sexual abuse allegation and a botched investigation: '4 lives altered forever' by David Villareal in Green Bay School District
After a 7-year-old student said Green Bay School District teacher David Villareal touched her inappropriately, school officials allowed him to keep teaching. Four years later, more girls came forward.
The next Alice in Dairyland will be crowned in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM
It's the first time Door County will play host to the annual event to name Wisconsin's official ambassador to its agriculture industry in 41 years
Here are the 10 people who participated in Wisconsin's fake elector scheme in 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM
Here's who participated in Wisconsin's fake elector plot, which is now under scrutiny in Trump's latest indictment
Lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's legislative maps to be filed at the state Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM
The lawsuit would come one day after Wisconsin's Supreme Court flipped to liberal control with the swearing in of Janet Protasiewicz.
Marijuana is now legal in Minnesota. What does that mean for us in Wisconsin?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM
As of Aug. 1, adults 21 and older in Minnesota can possess and use marijuana and cannabis products.
Wisconsin fake elector scheme is at the center of Donald Trump indictment
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM
Wisconsin is at the center of an indictment of former President Donald Trump into a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.
State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz sworn in at Capitol Rotunda
by Raymond Neupert on August 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM
Former Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz is Wisconsin’s newest state supreme court justice. She was sworn into office Tuesday afternoon. “I look forward to serving alongside all of you, along with Chief Justice Ziegler and […]
Suspect in June 25 shooting on Main Street turns himself in; Green Bay police say
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Police are continuing the investigation and looking for tips
A guide to finding a senior care facility in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM
Finding a new assisted living center can be tough. Here's what you need to know in Wisconsin.
'Fueled by lies': 6 takeaways from Trump indictment alleging criminal effort to overturn...
by USA TODAY on August 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM
The central allegation in the Justice Department's case against Donald Trump is that he knew that he lost the 2020 election and lied to stay in power.
