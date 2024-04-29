'A step back in time': America's Catholic Church sees an immense shift toward the old ways
Across the United States, the Catholic church is undergoing an immense shift. Generations of Catholics are increasingly embracing religious conservatives who believe the church has been twisted by change. The shift is molded by plummeting church attendance, increasingly traditional priests…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/29
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:59 PM
-
Royall Blanks New Lisbon 2x in Baseball Doubleheader
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:57 PM
-
Anderson, Dorothy June Age 97
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:11 PM
-
Blaha, David L. Age 71 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:08 PM
-
Graham, Arlene Doris Age 78 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:06 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-30-24
by bhague@wrn.com on April 30, 2024 at 8:54 AM
Man charged with threat to Hovde campaign (MADISON) A Dane County man is charged with sending a threatening message to the campaign office of Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde. Authorities say the message from 72 year old Joseph Quade of Mount […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-29-24
by Bob Hague on April 29, 2024 at 9:58 PM
UW students join pro-Palestinian protests (MADISON) Students at the two largest Universities of Wisconsin campuses have joined pro-Palestinian protests. Hundreds of people have turned out on Library Mall in Madison. UW-Madison Students for Justice […]
-
Local Scam Attempt
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 6:11 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 3:53 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.