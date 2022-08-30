A song a day, every day, for a decade — Racine native's project nearing 10-year anniversary
Racine-native Zachary Scot Johnson is a nationally touring singer-songwriter who has maintained a YouTube channel, called thesongadayproject, where he posts one song per day, every day.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of West Nile virus in a horse for 2022. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 12:58 AM
Here's what to know, from how West Nile virus presents itself in horses to how the virus is transmitted to both horses — and people.
-
Scenic Bluffs Game of the Week 2022 Week 2 Royall at Hillsboro (NC)
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM
-
Gov. Evers welcomes campaigning with Biden, even though the president's ratings are not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Evers' commitment to President Biden was in contrast to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who on Monday avoided a question about Biden's upcoming visit.
-
President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Labor Day, speak at Laborfest just over two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee's Laborfest to honor "the dignity of American workers," according to the White House.
-
Fact check: GOP Senate group off the mark with claim that Barnes backs abolishing ICE
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM
National Republican Senatorial Committee off the mark with claim that Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes "supports abolishing ICE."
-
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Observations after Week 2 of the Local High School Football Season
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-Man Football Opens Season Up with Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM
