'A sobering reminder': Wisconsin had 52 victims of domestic violence homicide last year, and experts fear those numbers are growing
The number of domestic homicide victims rose about 36% in 2019 compared to the prior year. Advocates fear the trend will continue during the pandemic.
Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells closes permanently
by Raymond Neupert on September 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM
A perennial Wisconsin Dells attraction is closing down, permanently. The owners of the Tommy Bartlett Show say the ski show is not coming back next year. President Tom Diehl says that the loss of revenues from being closed for the 2020 season makes […]
‘Forbes’ 400 – Menard is wealthiest in Wisconsin, Faulkner the biggest gainer
by Bob Hague on September 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM
While many working families and small businesses in Wisconsin continue to struggle, others in the state are doing quite well. Forbes annual survey of America’s 400 wealthiest includes eight from Wisconsin. Home improvement magnate John Menard […]
Civil engineers give Wisconsin infrastructure a ‘C’ grade
by WRN Contributor on September 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM
Wisconsin’s infrastructure has received a mediocre grade. The Wisconsin Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers 2020 Report Card gives the state an overall grade of ‘C’ – or mediocre – in 13 categories of […]
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 8 deaths with positive test rate above 11%
by WRN Contributor on September 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM
Wisconsin had 8 more deaths due to COVID-19, and a positive test rate above 11 percent on Wednesday. The Department of Health Services reported 1,408 — or 11.5 percent – of 12,196 new test results came back positive. The seven-day […]
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: State reports more than 1,400 new cases as seven-day case...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2020 at 8:40 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 1,408 new cases as well as 10,788 negative tests, for a positivity rate of 11.5%.
Track coronavirus cases in Wisconsin schools using our database
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2020 at 8:18 PM
A searchable list of known COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin schools
Wisconsin scores highest in Holocaust knowledge among U.S. millennials, Gen Z members in...
by Sheboygan Press on September 16, 2020 at 7:45 PM
The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany released survey results that put Wisconsin millennials and zoomers ahead of their generations
Scenic Bluffs Conference Classics – Hillsboro Volleyball vs Iowa-Grant (Sectional...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM
