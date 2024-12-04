A shooter kills UnitedHealthcare's CEO in an ambush in New York, police say
UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has been shot and killed in what police say is a “brazen, targeted attack” outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding its investor conference. The shooting rattled the city and set off a massive dragnet…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Charges anticipated against teen who brings gun into high school (KENOSHA) Another weapons scare at a Kenosha school. Kenosha Police and the Kenosha Unified School District say appropriate charges will be filed against a 16-year-old student who […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Act 10 appeal will hinge on April Supreme Court election (MADISON) A Dane County judge’s ruling overturning Wisconsin Act 10 will likely be appealed to the state Supreme Court. Passed in 2011 by Republicans who controlled the Wisconsin […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/2
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM
-
Von Falkenstein Heroics Lead Hillsboro By Kickapoo in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:59 PM
-
New Lisbon Hangs on for Thrilling Boys Basketball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
Hunkins, Daniel F. “Hunky” Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:51 PM
-
Orlowski, Richark (Rick) Joseph Age 76 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:50 PM
-
Chambers, Roger Lee Age 86 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:21 PM
-
Haschke, Artress Annie Age 98 of Fountain Township New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.