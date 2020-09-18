'A school year unlike any other': Wisconsin's top educator will ask for more special ed, mental health services
“Every child has been impacted in some way by COVID-19,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Trump touts USMCA, Big Ten football during visit to Central Wisconsin Airport
by Raymond Neupert on September 18, 2020 at 5:25 AM
President Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Thursday night, and railed against Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and other democrats. Trump took credit for pushing for a reopening of Big Ten […]
Golden Eagles Open Season with Plenty to Improve on in 3-0 Loss to Wautoma in Volleyball...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2020 at 3:39 AM
Donald Trump tears into Joe Biden in return visit to Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 3:01 AM
With Wisconsin emerging as the key battleground state, President Donald Trump returned Thursday for a rally at an airport near Wausau.
'A school year unlike any other': Wisconsin's top educator will ask for more special ed,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 2:50 AM
"Every child has been impacted in some way by COVID-19," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.
New coronavirus cases reach all-time high of 2,000 as young people, schools drive surge
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 18, 2020 at 1:02 AM
A Green Bay school district announced a teacher died after being hospitalized with the virus, although it did not say where she contracted it.
Bay Port teacher dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Howard-Suamico School...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2020 at 12:32 AM
Heidi Hussli's death Thursday is believed to be the area's first involving a teacher since the school year began several weeks ago.
American Family giving more than 13,500 employees a paid day off to vote
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM
American Family will also open two facilities in Madison to be used as polling places.
Baldwin, Evers: Funding promised by Trump to help Kenosha can't be used to rebuild
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers say money promised for Kenosha's recovery by the Trump administration could amount to much less than expected.
Forest County has soared in recent weeks to have highest COVID infection rate in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 17, 2020 at 10:30 PM
Forest County, where there are two tribal reservations, is seeing a COVID-19 outbreak and currently has the highest infection rate in the state.
